Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Vivo V21 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (759 against 612 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 309K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

14.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 569 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Vivo V21 +24% 759 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V21 +1% 84.8% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V21 112 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Vivo V21 92 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Vivo V21 105 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V21 91.5 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 February 2022 Release date May 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.