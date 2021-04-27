Vivo V21 vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- Shows 26% longer battery life (123 vs 98 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (772 against 661 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 313K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|9738%
|96%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
574
Realme GT 5G +101%
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1631
Realme GT 5G +121%
3610
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
313334
Realme GT 5G +159%
812592
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|18.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +21%
16:21 hr
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +7%
17:29 hr
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +36%
33:13 hr
24:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|~ 687 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT 5G is definitely a better buy.
