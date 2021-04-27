Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.