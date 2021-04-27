Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Reno 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Виво V21
VS
Оппо Рено 4 Про
Vivo V21
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (123 vs 91 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (837 against 749 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Reno 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
749 nits
Reno 4 Pro +12%
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Reno 4 Pro +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
568
Reno 4 Pro +5%
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1592
Reno 4 Pro +12%
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21 +3%
332985
Reno 4 Pro
324107
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +45%
16:21 hr
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Reno 4 Pro +6%
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +36%
33:13 hr
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Reno 4 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 June 2020
Release date May 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

