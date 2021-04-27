Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Reno 5 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 339K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 786 and 578 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
767 nits
Reno 5 Pro 5G +4%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Reno 5 Pro 5G +4%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
578
Reno 5 Pro 5G +36%
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1625
Reno 5 Pro 5G +72%
2789
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21
339952
Reno 5 Pro 5G +43%
485613
AnTuTu Android Ranking (168th and 100th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 December 2020
Release date May 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 485 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

