Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.