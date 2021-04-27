Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

Vivo V21
Oppo Reno 6 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (749 against 600 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +25%
749 nits
Reno 6 5G
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1592
Reno 6 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V21
332985
Reno 6 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (87th and 44th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Reno 6 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Reno 6 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Reno 6 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Reno 6 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2021
Release date May 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 329 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (64.3%)
5 (35.7%)
Total votes: 14

