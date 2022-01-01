Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (753 against 497 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 245K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +52%
753 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +5%
84.8%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +23%
570
Galaxy A13 5G
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +44%
1594
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +26%
309762
Galaxy A13 5G
245455
CPU 66183 -
GPU 86630 -
Memory 71312 -
UX 84274 -
Total score 309762 245455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1604 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7166 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI Core 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 December 2021
Release date May 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

