Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 125K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (750 against 490 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 88.4%
PWM 367 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +53%
750 nits
Galaxy A21s
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21 +2%
84.8%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +204%
572
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +45%
1597
Galaxy A21s
1102
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +196%
372474
Galaxy A21s
125876
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Galaxy A21s +11%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Galaxy A21s +19%
39:38 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +15%
91.5 dB
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 May 2020
Release date May 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

