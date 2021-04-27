Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 569 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|86.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|9738%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Galaxy M52 5G +32%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1583
Galaxy M52 5G +73%
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
305498
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
33:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|~ 404 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.
