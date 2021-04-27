Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Виво V21
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Vivo V21
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 569 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21
759 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21
569
Galaxy M52 5G +32%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1583
Galaxy M52 5G +73%
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
305498
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21
91.5 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2021
Release date May 2021 October 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 404 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Vivo V21 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Vivo V21 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
4. Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
5. Vivo V21 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish