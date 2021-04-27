Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V21 vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo V21 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Vivo V21
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (123 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (750 against 614 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 372K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 572 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V21
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 9738% 140.4%
PWM 367 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V21 +22%
750 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
614 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V21
84.8%
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 850 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21
1597
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +26%
2007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21
372474
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +11%
413570
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +13%
16:21 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V21 +14%
17:29 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +23%
33:13 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V21 +9%
91.5 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 January 2020
Release date May 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

