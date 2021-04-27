Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.