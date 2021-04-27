Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.