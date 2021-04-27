Vivo V21 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 198K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 34% longer battery life (123 vs 92 hours)
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (750 against 515 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 409 PPI)
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|77.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|9738%
|99.1%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|116 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|10 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V21 +81%
572
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V21 +3%
1597
1550
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V21 +88%
372474
198155
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V21 +34%
16:21 hr
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Xperia 10 II +5%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V21 +90%
33:13 hr
17:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|May 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|~ 412 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.
