Home > Smartphone comparison > V21e 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21e 5G vs Apple iPhone 11

Виво V21е
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Vivo V21e 5G
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 340K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (639 against 594 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
594 nits
iPhone 11 +8%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G +7%
84.4%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G
546
iPhone 11 +143%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G
1715
iPhone 11 +102%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V21e 5G
340297
iPhone 11 +85%
628819
CPU 107237 151608
GPU 88273 260391
Memory 58515 98414
UX 88823 119270
Total score 340297 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V21e 5G
1103
iPhone 11 +587%
7578
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 6 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1103 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 6490 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 15.4

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 44 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
V21e 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization - Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V21e 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
V21e 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
V21e 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V21e 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2019
Release date May 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21e 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
2. Vivo V21e 5G or Vivo V23e
3. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish