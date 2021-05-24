Vivo V21e 5G vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Vivo V21e 5G Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (596 against 467 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 44 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness V21e 5G +28% 596 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio V21e 5G 84.4% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V21e 5G +6% 547 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V21e 5G 1717 Note 11 Pro +4% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V21e 5G 342001 Note 11 Pro +2% 350272 CPU 107237 - GPU 88273 - Memory 58515 - UX 88823 - Total score 342001 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance V21e 5G 1103 Note 11 Pro n/a Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21e 5G. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.