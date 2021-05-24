Vivo V21e 5G vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Vivo V21e 5G Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (596 against 515 nits)

Weighs 28 grams less

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 502 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 86.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness V21e 5G +16% 596 nits Zero X Pro 515 nits

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V21e 5G 84.4% Zero X Pro +2% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V21e 5G +9% 547 Zero X Pro 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V21e 5G +3% 1717 Zero X Pro 1672 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V21e 5G 342001 Zero X Pro +4% 356998 CPU 107237 - GPU 88273 - Memory 58515 - UX 88823 - Total score 342001 356998 3DMark Wild Life Performance V21e 5G 1103 Zero X Pro n/a Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization - Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero X Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.