Vivo V21e 5G vs OnePlus 9R

VS
Vivo V21e 5G
OnePlus 9R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (658K versus 348K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (760 against 603 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 959 and 555 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
OnePlus 9R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 86.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
603 nits
OnePlus 9R +26%
760 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G
84.4%
OnePlus 9R +3%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G
555
OnePlus 9R +73%
959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G
1750
OnePlus 9R +72%
3017
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V21e 5G
348206
OnePlus 9R +89%
658672
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 39 min)
Full charging time - 0:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization - Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 253 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.

