Home > Smartphone comparison > V21e 5G vs A95 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo A95 5G

Виво V21е
VS
Оппо А95 5G
Vivo V21e 5G
Oppo A95 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (792 against 594 nits)
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 547 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V21e 5G
74
A95 5G
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V21e 5G
49
A95 5G
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V21e 5G
76
A95 5G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V21e 5G
62
A95 5G
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V21e 5G
79
A95 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V21e 5G
67
A95 5G
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
A95 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
594 nits
A95 5G +33%
792 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G
84.4%
A95 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G
547
A95 5G +12%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G
1714
A95 5G +7%
1838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V21e 5G
340291
A95 5G +9%
371670
CPU 107237 -
GPU 88273 -
Memory 58515 -
UX 88823 -
Total score 340291 371670
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V21e 5G
1103
A95 5G
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 6490 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 April 2021
Release date May 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21e 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V21
2. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V20
3. Vivo V21e 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G
4. Vivo V21e 5G and V20 SE
5. Vivo V21e 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
6. Oppo A95 5G and Oppo A54
7. Oppo A95 5G and A94 5G
8. Oppo A95 5G and A53s 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish