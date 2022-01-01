Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo A95 5G VS Vivo V21e 5G Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (792 against 594 nits)

Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 547 points

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V21e 5G 594 nits A95 5G +33% 792 nits

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V21e 5G 84.4% A95 5G +1% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V21e 5G 547 A95 5G +12% 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V21e 5G 1714 A95 5G +7% 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V21e 5G 340291 A95 5G +9% 371670 CPU 107237 - GPU 88273 - Memory 58515 - UX 88823 - Total score 340291 371670 3DMark Wild Life Performance V21e 5G 1103 A95 5G n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6490 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 44 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 April 2021 Release date May 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21e 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.