Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Виво V21е
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Vivo V21e 5G
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 284K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
600 nits
Realme 8 Pro +3%
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G +1%
84.4%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G
544
Realme 8 Pro +3%
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G +4%
1717
Realme 8 Pro
1657
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V21e 5G +13%
321289
Realme 8 Pro
284332
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (98th and 91st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V21e 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V21e 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
V21e 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V21e 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 253 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

