Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 284K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|114 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Realme 8 Pro +3%
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G +4%
1717
1657
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V21e 5G +13%
321289
284332
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (98th and 91st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
35:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|-
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 253 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.
