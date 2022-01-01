Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 4G VS Vivo V21e 5G Oppo Reno 5 4G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (594 against 429 nits) Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V21e 5G Price Oppo Reno 5 4G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V21e 5G +38% 594 nits Reno 5 4G 429 nits

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V21e 5G 84.4% Reno 5 4G 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V21e 5G 547 Reno 5 4G +4% 567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V21e 5G 1714 Reno 5 4G +4% 1774 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V21e 5G +2% 340291 Reno 5 4G 335126 CPU 107237 106587 GPU 88273 85278 Memory 58515 57912 UX 88823 86972 Total score 340291 335126 3DMark Wild Life Performance V21e 5G 1103 Reno 5 4G n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6490 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 44 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 48 min) Full charging time - 0:48 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 December 2020 Release date May 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21e 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 4G.