Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo Reno 6

Виво V21е
VS
Оппо Рено 6
Vivo V21e 5G
Oppo Reno 6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (748 against 600 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V21e 5G
75
Reno 6
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V21e 5G
53
Reno 6
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V21e 5G
76
Reno 6
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V21e 5G
63
Reno 6
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V21e 5G
79
Reno 6
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V21e 5G
68
Reno 6
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
600 nits
Reno 6 +25%
748 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G
84.4%
Reno 6
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G
549
Reno 6 +3%
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G
1704
Reno 6 +1%
1721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V21e 5G
339725
Reno 6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 44 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time - 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 July 2021
Release date May 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

