Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 184K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 347 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (799 against 600 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
600 nits
Galaxy A32 +33%
799 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G
84.4%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G +57%
544
Galaxy A32
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G +35%
1717
Galaxy A32
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V21e 5G +74%
321289
Galaxy A32
184822
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (100th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2021
Release date May 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 253 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21e 5G. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

