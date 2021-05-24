Vivo V21e 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Vivo V21e 5G Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 342K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (796 against 596 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 764 and 547 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 138.1% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V21e 5G 596 nits Galaxy A52s 5G +34% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof - IP67 Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V21e 5G 84.4% Galaxy A52s 5G +1% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V21e 5G 547 Galaxy A52s 5G +40% 764 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V21e 5G 1717 Galaxy A52s 5G +63% 2795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V21e 5G 342001 Galaxy A52s 5G +47% 502664 CPU 107237 154688 GPU 88273 154661 Memory 58515 78775 UX 88823 116090 Total score 342001 502664 3DMark Wild Life Performance V21e 5G 1103 Galaxy A52s 5G +124% 2468 Stability - 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 1103 2468 PCMark 3.0 score - 12144 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V21e 5G n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 August 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.