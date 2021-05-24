Home > Smartphone comparison > V21e 5G vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Vivo V21e 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Виво V21е
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Vivo V21e 5G
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 257K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 48 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (672 against 600 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G
600 nits
Galaxy M51 +12%
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G
84.4%
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G +1%
544
Galaxy M51
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G +5%
1717
Galaxy M51
1638
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy M51
206315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V21e 5G +25%
321289
Galaxy M51
257794
AnTuTu Results (98th and 103rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V21e 5G
n/a
Galaxy M51
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 August 2020
Release date May 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 253 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo V20
2. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo V19
3. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo Y31
4. Vivo V21e 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 5G
5. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo V21
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish