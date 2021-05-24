Vivo V21e 5G vs Tecno Phantom X VS Vivo V21e 5G Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (596 against 447 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Weighs 36 grams less

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 502 points Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh

Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 91.3% Display features - Always-On Display - Max. Brightness V21e 5G +33% 596 nits Phantom X 447 nits

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V21e 5G 84.4% Phantom X +8% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V21e 5G +9% 547 Phantom X 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V21e 5G +4% 1717 Phantom X 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V21e 5G 342001 Phantom X +5% 358480 CPU 107237 94218 GPU 88273 101671 Memory 58515 69897 UX 88823 95887 Total score 342001 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance V21e 5G 1103 Phantom X n/a Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 HIOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2021 June 2021 Release date May 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.