Home > Smartphone comparison > V21e 5G vs Phantom X – which one to choose?

Vivo V21e 5G vs Tecno Phantom X

Виво V21е
VS
Текно Фантом Х
Vivo V21e 5G
Tecno Phantom X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V21e 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (596 against 447 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 502 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V21e 5G
vs
Phantom X

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 91.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
V21e 5G +33%
596 nits
Phantom X
447 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V21e 5G
84.4%
Phantom X +8%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V21e 5G and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V21e 5G +9%
547
Phantom X
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V21e 5G +4%
1717
Phantom X
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V21e 5G
342001
Phantom X +5%
358480
CPU 107237 94218
GPU 88273 101671
Memory 58515 69897
UX 88823 95887
Total score 342001 358480
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V21e 5G
1103
Phantom X
n/a
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V21e 5G
n/a
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V21e 5G
n/a
Phantom X
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
V21e 5G
n/a
Phantom X
37:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 June 2021
Release date May 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo V21
2. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo V20
3. Vivo V21e 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
4. Vivo V21e 5G vs Vivo V20 SE
5. Vivo V21e 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
6. Tecno Phantom X vs Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Tecno Phantom X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Tecno Phantom X vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Tecno Phantom X vs Tecno Camon 17 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish