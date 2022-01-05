Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Huawei Honor 50

Виво V23 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Vivo V23 5G
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (34:31 vs 32:21 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (742 against 625 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
625 nits
Honor 50 +19%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G
88%
Honor 50 +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
736
Honor 50 +6%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2127
Honor 50 +39%
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
470635
Honor 50 +9%
511649
CPU 116402 160022
GPU 136048 156981
Memory 95945 78639
UX 126331 116871
Total score 470635 511649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
Honor 50 +9%
2505
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 2300 2505
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 11962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 14:46 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 92 hr 116 hr
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
Honor 50 +7%
34:31 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (120th and 83rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 5G
n/a
Honor 50
92.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 June 2021
Release date January 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Vivo V23 5G
2. Vivo V21 and V23 5G
3. Vivo V23e and V23 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Huawei Honor 50
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Huawei Honor 50
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Huawei Honor 50
7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Huawei Honor 50
8. Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Honor 50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish