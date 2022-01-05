Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (470K versus 208K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (625 against 451 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Max. Brightness
V23 5G +39%
625 nits
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G
88%
Honor 50 Lite +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +144%
736
Honor 50 Lite
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +74%
2127
Honor 50 Lite
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +125%
470635
Honor 50 Lite
208831
CPU 116402 65559
GPU 136048 40467
Memory 95945 46049
UX 126331 57345
Total score 470635 208831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G +502%
2300
Honor 50 Lite
382
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2300 382
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 5G
n/a
Honor 50 Lite
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 October 2021
Release date January 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 5G is definitely a better buy.

