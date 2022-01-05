Vivo V23 5G vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (470K versus 208K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (625 against 451 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|Response time
|-
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1163:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +144%
736
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +74%
2127
1220
|CPU
|116402
|65559
|GPU
|136048
|40467
|Memory
|95945
|46049
|UX
|126331
|57345
|Total score
|470635
|208831
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2300
|382
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8110
|6030
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|0:45 hr
|Web browsing
|12:14 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:46 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|92 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 5G is definitely a better buy.
