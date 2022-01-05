Vivo V23 5G vs OnePlus 9R VS Vivo V23 5G OnePlus 9R Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 9-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 478K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Stereo speakers

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 942 and 790 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness V23 5G n/a OnePlus 9R 1108 nits

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +1% 88% OnePlus 9R 86.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 2500 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650 GPU clock 950 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G 790 OnePlus 9R +19% 942 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G 2642 OnePlus 9R +13% 2975 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G 478742 OnePlus 9R +37% 657578 CPU 116402 175255 GPU 136048 231630 Memory 95945 111966 UX 126331 136652 Total score 478742 657578 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G n/a OnePlus 9R 4211 Stability - 68% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4211 PCMark 3.0 score - 11817 AnTuTu Android Rating (179th and 89th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 39 min) Full charging time - 0:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.