Vivo V23 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

VS
Vivo V23 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 383K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 637 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (117 vs 103 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 5G +4%
626 nits
Nord CE 5G
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +4%
88%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +16%
739
Nord CE 5G
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +18%
2134
Nord CE 5G
1802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +24%
474033
Nord CE 5G
383366
CPU 116402 116525
GPU 136048 93346
Memory 95945 70795
UX 126331 103598
Total score 474033 383366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G +106%
2301
Nord CE 5G
1115
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2301 1115
PCMark 3.0 score 7538 8342
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Nord CE 5G +8%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G
18:05 hr
Nord CE 5G +28%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
Nord CE 5G +22%
32:13 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (84th and 18th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V23 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
109
Video quality
Generic camera score
V23 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 June 2021
Release date January 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

