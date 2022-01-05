Vivo V23 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G VS Vivo V23 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 383K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 6-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 637 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G Shows 14% longer battery life (117 vs 103 hours)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 91.6% PWM - 373 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 5G +4% 626 nits Nord CE 5G 603 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% Nord CE 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 109 Video quality V23 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 89 Generic camera score V23 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness V23 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 June 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.