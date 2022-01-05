Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo A95 5G VS Vivo V23 5G Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 371K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 9-months newer

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 614 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (792 against 626 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits A95 5G +27% 792 nits

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% A95 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G +20% 739 A95 5G 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G +16% 2134 A95 5G 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G +28% 474033 A95 5G 371670 CPU 116402 - GPU 136048 - Memory 95945 - UX 126331 - Total score 474033 371670 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G 2301 A95 5G n/a PCMark 3.0 score 7538 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.