Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs A95 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo A95 5G

Виво V23 5G
VS
Оппо А95 5G
Vivo V23 5G
Oppo A95 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 371K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 614 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (792 against 626 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
83
A95 5G
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
52
A95 5G
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
78
A95 5G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
68
A95 5G
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
80
A95 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
69
A95 5G
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
A95 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
626 nits
A95 5G +27%
792 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +4%
88%
A95 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +20%
739
A95 5G
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +16%
2134
A95 5G
1838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +28%
474033
A95 5G
371670
CPU 116402 -
GPU 136048 -
Memory 95945 -
UX 126331 -
Total score 474033 371670
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2301
A95 5G
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 7538 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G
16:06 hr
A95 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G
18:05 hr
A95 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
A95 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2021
Release date January 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. V23 5G or Vivo V21
2. V23 5G or Redmi Note 11 Pro
3. V23 5G or Mi 11i
4. V23 5G or Reno 6 Pro 5G
5. V23 5G or V23 Pro
6. A95 5G or Galaxy A32 5G
7. A95 5G or Oppo A93

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish