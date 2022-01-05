Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs F17 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo F17 Pro

Виво V23 5G
VS
Оппо F17 Про
Vivo V23 5G
Oppo F17 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 244K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 745 and 408 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (801 against 633 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
82
F17 Pro
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
54
F17 Pro
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
77
F17 Pro
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
67
F17 Pro
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
F17 Pro
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
69
F17 Pro
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
F17 Pro +27%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +4%
88%
F17 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 950 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +83%
745
F17 Pro
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +44%
2155
F17 Pro
1495
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +95%
475962
F17 Pro
244466
CPU 116402 77451
GPU 136048 49910
Memory 95945 49342
UX 126331 66644
Total score 475962 244466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
F17 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
F17 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2020
Release date January 2022 September 2020
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

