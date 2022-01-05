Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.