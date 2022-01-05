Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs F21 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo F21 Pro

Виво V23 5G
VS
Оппо F21 Pro
Vivo V23 5G
Oppo F21 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (801 against 633 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
82
F21 Pro
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
54
F21 Pro
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
77
F21 Pro
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
67
F21 Pro
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
F21 Pro
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
69
F21 Pro
77

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
F21 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
F21 Pro +27%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +3%
88%
F21 Pro
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
745
F21 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2155
F21 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
475962
F21 Pro
n/a
CPU 116402 -
GPU 136048 -
Memory 95945 -
UX 126331 -
Total score 475962 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
F21 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
F21 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F21 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

