Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 470K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (750 against 625 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Find X3 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
625 nits
Find X3 Neo +20%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G
88%
Find X3 Neo +1%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
736
Find X3 Neo +24%
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2127
Find X3 Neo +47%
3126
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
470635
Find X3 Neo +54%
723979
CPU 116402 188454
GPU 136048 278383
Memory 95945 123034
UX 126331 134972
Total score 470635 723979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
Find X3 Neo +119%
5044
Stability 99% 73%
Graphics test 13 FPS 30 FPS
Graphics score 2300 5044
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 11711
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
Find X3 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 5G
n/a
Find X3 Neo
91.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2021
Release date January 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Neo is definitely a better buy.

