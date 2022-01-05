Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition VS Vivo V23 5G Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 474K)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V23 5G Price Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits Realme GT Master Edition +1% 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +3% 88% Realme GT Master Edition 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 5G n/a Realme GT Master Edition 84.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2021 Release date January 2022 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.