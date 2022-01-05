Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Realme GT Neo 2T – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T

Виво V23 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2Т
Vivo V23 5G
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 477K)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (1006 against 633 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1007 and 742 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Realme GT Neo 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
Realme GT Neo 2T +59%
1006 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +2%
88%
Realme GT Neo 2T
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
742
Realme GT Neo 2T +36%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2150
Realme GT Neo 2T +67%
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
477530
Realme GT Neo 2T +53%
729229
CPU 116402 198447
GPU 136048 239610
Memory 95945 128969
UX 126331 159361
Total score 477530 729229
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
Realme GT Neo 2T +80%
4151
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 2300 4151
PCMark 3.0 score 7938 15559
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 11.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:45 hr
Realme GT Neo 2T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 October 2021
Release date January 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Vivo V23 5G
2. Vivo V21 vs V23 5G
3. Vivo V23e vs V23 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
6. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs GT Neo 2T
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo vs GT Neo 2T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish