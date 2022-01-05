Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Realme X7 Max VS Vivo V23 5G Oppo Realme X7 Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 7-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 474K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 7% longer battery life (110 vs 103 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits Realme X7 Max +2% 638 nits

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +2% 88% Realme X7 Max 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 May 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Max is definitely a better buy.