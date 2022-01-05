Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Realme X7 Max – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Realme X7 Max

Виво V23 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми X7 Max
Vivo V23 5G
Oppo Realme X7 Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 474K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (110 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Realme X7 Max

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
626 nits
Realme X7 Max +2%
638 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +2%
88%
Realme X7 Max
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Realme X7 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
739
Realme X7 Max +30%
964
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2134
Realme X7 Max +22%
2607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
474033
Realme X7 Max +41%
670129
CPU 116402 175884
GPU 136048 233693
Memory 95945 120363
UX 126331 145230
Total score 474033 670129
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2301
Realme X7 Max +80%
4149
Stability - 79%
Graphics test 13 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 2301 4149
PCMark 3.0 score 7538 14359
AnTuTu Rating (188th and 85th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G +30%
16:06 hr
Realme X7 Max
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G +10%
18:05 hr
Realme X7 Max
16:48 hr
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
Realme X7 Max +42%
37:42 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (84th and 111th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2021
Release date January 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Vivo V23 5G
2. OnePlus 9R and Vivo V23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Vivo V23 5G
4. Oppo Reno 6 and Vivo V23 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme X7 Max
6. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Oppo Realme X7 Max
7. OnePlus 9R and Oppo Realme X7 Max
8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo Realme X7 Max
9. Oppo Realme X50 Pro and Oppo Realme X7 Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish