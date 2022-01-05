Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Reno 5 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (470K versus 405K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 607 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Reno 5 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 630 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 5G
624 nits
Reno 5 5G +1%
632 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +3%
88%
Reno 5 5G
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Reno 5 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +21%
735
Reno 5 5G
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +18%
2136
Reno 5 5G
1811
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +16%
470174
Reno 5 5G
405309
CPU 116402 115025
GPU 136048 107015
Memory 95945 75589
UX 126331 108360
Total score 470174 405309
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G +36%
2301
Reno 5 5G
1686
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 10 FPS
Graphics score 2301 1686
PCMark 3.0 score 7869 9135
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr 10:36 hr
Watching video 14:46 hr 18:09 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 92 hr 113 hr
General battery life
V23 5G
32:45 hr
Reno 5 5G +6%
34:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 December 2020
Release date January 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

