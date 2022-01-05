Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 4G VS Vivo V23 5G Oppo Reno 5 4G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 335K)

Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (626 against 429 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 567 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 5G +46% 626 nits Reno 5 4G 429 nits

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% Reno 5 4G 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2500 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618 GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G +30% 739 Reno 5 4G 567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G +20% 2134 Reno 5 4G 1774 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G +41% 474033 Reno 5 4G 335126 CPU 116402 106587 GPU 136048 85278 Memory 95945 57912 UX 126331 86972 Total score 474033 335126 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G 2301 Reno 5 4G n/a PCMark 3.0 score 7538 - AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 December 2020 Release date January 2022 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 4G.