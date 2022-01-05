Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G VS Vivo V23 5G Oppo Reno 6 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 418K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 7-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 90 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits Reno 6 5G +1% 630 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G 88% Reno 6 5G 88.3%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.3 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 5G n/a Reno 6 5G 112 Video quality V23 5G n/a Reno 6 5G 98 Generic camera score V23 5G n/a Reno 6 5G 107

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 5G n/a Reno 6 5G 91.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 May 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.