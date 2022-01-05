Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Reno 8

Виво V23 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 8
Vivo V23 5G
Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 470K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 735 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
82
Reno 8
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
58
Reno 8
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
78
Reno 8
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
67
Reno 8
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
Reno 8
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
71
Reno 8
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 630 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 5G
624 nits
Reno 8 +1%
630 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +5%
88%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
735
Reno 8 +28%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2136
Reno 8 +26%
2686
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
470174
Reno 8 +31%
615635
CPU 116402 -
GPU 136048 -
Memory 95945 -
UX 126331 -
Total score 470174 615635
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2301
Reno 8
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2301 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7869 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr 12:18 hr
Watching video 14:46 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 05:18 hr
Standby 92 hr 86 hr
General battery life
V23 5G +3%
32:45 hr
Reno 8
31:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Vivo V23 5G vs X70 Pro
4. Vivo V23 5G vs Oppo Reno 7 5G
5. Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme 8i
6. Oppo Reno 8 vs Reno 7 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish