Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
79
Reno 9
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
48
Reno 9
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
75
Reno 9
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
66
Reno 9
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
Reno 9
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
67
Reno 9
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Reno 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 630 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 5G
629 nits
Reno 9
n/a

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G
88%
Reno 9 +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Oppo Reno 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
744
Reno 9 +7%
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2153
Reno 9 +33%
2862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
477160
Reno 9 +8%
515286
CPU 116402 -
GPU 136048 -
Memory 95945 -
UX 126331 -
Total score 477160 515286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
Reno 9
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7841 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (33% in 11 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
Reno 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 November 2022
Release date January 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the display, performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

