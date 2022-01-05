Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 9 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.