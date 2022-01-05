Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32

Виво V23 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Vivo V23 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 197K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 349 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (119 vs 103 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (808 against 626 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
626 nits
Galaxy A32 +29%
808 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +4%
88%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +112%
739
Galaxy A32
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +66%
2134
Galaxy A32
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +140%
474033
Galaxy A32
197691
CPU 116402 66922
GPU 136048 37068
Memory 95945 41037
UX 126331 54137
Total score 474033 197691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2301
Galaxy A32
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 7538 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G +3%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
Galaxy A32 +26%
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2021
Release date January 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. V23 5G or Vivo V21
2. V23 5G or Redmi Note 11 Pro
3. V23 5G or Mi 11i
4. V23 5G or Reno 6 Pro 5G
5. V23 5G or V23 Pro
6. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A31
7. Galaxy A32 or Poco X3 NFC
8. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A52
9. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A12
10. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A42

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish