Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 VS Vivo V23 5G Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 197K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 11-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 349 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Shows 16% longer battery life (119 vs 103 hours)

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (808 against 626 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits Galaxy A32 +29% 808 nits

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% Galaxy A32 84.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2500 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G +112% 739 Galaxy A32 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G +66% 2134 Galaxy A32 1284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G +140% 474033 Galaxy A32 197691 CPU 116402 66922 GPU 136048 37068 Memory 95945 41037 UX 126331 54137 Total score 474033 197691 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G 2301 Galaxy A32 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 7538 - AnTuTu 9 Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 3.1 OS size - 18.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 February 2021 Release date January 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 5G is definitely a better buy.