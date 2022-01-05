Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 VS Vivo V23 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 333K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 10-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 520 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (787 against 626 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Stereo speakers

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 183 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits Galaxy A52 +26% 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% Galaxy A52 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2500 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618 GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G +42% 739 Galaxy A52 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G +37% 2134 Galaxy A52 1562 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G +42% 474033 Galaxy A52 333045 CPU 116402 105587 GPU 136048 84185 Memory 95945 53557 UX 126331 91279 Total score 474033 333045 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G +121% 2301 Galaxy A52 1040 Stability - 99% Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 2301 1040 PCMark 3.0 score 7538 8622 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 5G n/a Galaxy A52 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.