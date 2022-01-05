Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Vivo V23 5G Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Stereo speakers

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 138.1% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 5G n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 804 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 5G n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 August 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.