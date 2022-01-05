Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Виво V23 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Vivo V23 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 434K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (838 against 633 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +32%
838 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +3%
88%
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +14%
2155
Galaxy A53 5G
1891
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +10%
475962
Galaxy A53 5G
434572
CPU 116402 124022
GPU 136048 123474
Memory 95945 74582
UX 126331 111356
Total score 475962 434572
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:14 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 14:46 hr 16:03 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 92 hr 111 hr
General battery life
V23 5G
32:21 hr
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
32:32 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (119th and 113th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (41.7%)
7 (58.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and V23 5G
2. Galaxy A52s 5G and V23 5G
3. Vivo V21 and V23 5G
4. Mi 11i and V23 5G
5. Reno 6 and V23 5G
6. Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
7. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A53 5G
8. Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
9. Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
10. Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish