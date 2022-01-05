Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 740 and 607 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (785 against 633 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.9%
|PWM
|-
|235 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +22%
740
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2148
Galaxy M52 5G +31%
2816
|CPU
|116402
|148763
|GPU
|136048
|156509
|Memory
|95945
|78541
|UX
|126331
|118602
|Total score
|478233
|504717
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|2300
|2465
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8110
|12093
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G +12%
16:06 hr
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:05 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +17%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
26:38 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +30%
34:23 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (95th and 43rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.
