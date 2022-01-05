Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Виво V23 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Vivo V23 5G
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 740 and 607 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (785 against 633 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
Galaxy M52 5G +24%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +2%
88%
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +22%
740
Galaxy M52 5G
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2148
Galaxy M52 5G +31%
2816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
478233
Galaxy M52 5G +6%
504717
CPU 116402 148763
GPU 136048 156509
Memory 95945 78541
UX 126331 118602
Total score 478233 504717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
Galaxy M52 5G +7%
2465
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 2300 2465
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 12093
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G +12%
16:06 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G
18:05 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +17%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +30%
34:23 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (95th and 43rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 5G
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Vivo V23 5G
2. OnePlus 9R and Vivo V23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Vivo V23 5G
4. Oppo Reno 6 and Vivo V23 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
9. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish