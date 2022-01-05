Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs iQOO 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (32:45 vs 29:41 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (851K versus 477K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (751 against 633 nits)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1154 and 742 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
82
iQOO 9
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
58
iQOO 9
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
78
iQOO 9
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
67
iQOO 9
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
iQOO 9
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
71
iQOO 9
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
iQOO 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
iQOO 9 +19%
751 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +1%
88%
iQOO 9
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo iQOO 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
742
iQOO 9 +56%
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2150
iQOO 9 +65%
3538
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
477530
iQOO 9 +78%
851475
CPU 116402 216591
GPU 136048 324286
Memory 95945 138188
UX 126331 167760
Total score 477530 851475
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
iQOO 9
n/a
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 13 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7938 13280
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 44 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 6 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr 11:02 hr
Watching video 14:46 hr 12:23 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 92 hr 95 hr
General battery life
V23 5G +10%
32:45 hr
iQOO 9
29:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 9 is definitely a better buy.

