Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs T1 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs T1 5G

Виво V23 5G
VS
Виво Т1 5G
Vivo V23 5G
Vivo T1 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
83
T1 5G
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
55
T1 5G
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
78
T1 5G
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
68
T1 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
T1 5G
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
70
T1 5G
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
628 nits
T1 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +5%
88%
T1 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
733
T1 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2132
T1 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
470691
T1 5G
n/a
CPU 116402 -
GPU 136048 -
Memory 95945 -
UX 126331 -
Total score 470691 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
T1 5G
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8058 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G
16:06 hr
T1 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G
18:05 hr
T1 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
T1 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Vivo V23 5G
2. OnePlus 9R and Vivo V23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Vivo V23 5G
4. Oppo Reno 6 and Vivo V23 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo T1 5G
6. Oppo Realme 8 and Vivo T1 5G
7. Oppo Realme 9i and Vivo T1 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish