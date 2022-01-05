Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs T1 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 5G vs T1 Pro

Виво V23 5G
VS
Виво Т1 Про
Vivo V23 5G
Vivo T1 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo T1 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (1313 against 633 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (525K versus 477K)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 798 and 742 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
82
T1 Pro
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
58
T1 Pro
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
78
T1 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
67
T1 Pro
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
79
T1 Pro
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
71
T1 Pro
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
T1 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
V23 5G
633 nits
T1 Pro +107%
1313 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +3%
88%
T1 Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo T1 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G
742
T1 Pro +8%
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G
2150
T1 Pro +33%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G
477530
T1 Pro +10%
525742
CPU 116402 -
GPU 136048 -
Memory 95945 -
UX 126331 -
Total score 477530 525742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G
2300
T1 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2300 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7938 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr -
Watching video 14:46 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V23 5G
32:45 hr
T1 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo T1 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. V23 5G and Nord 2 5G
2. V23 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. V23 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G
4. V23 5G and Vivo V21
5. V23 5G and X70 Pro
6. V23 5G and Vivo V23e
7. V23 5G and Reno 7 5G
8. T1 Pro and Realme 9 Pro
9. T1 Pro and T1 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish